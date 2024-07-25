Steph Curry Had Perfect Answer When Asked Who He Most Wants to Face in Olympics
Stephen Curry has his eyes on the prize.
Curry and the rest of the United States men's national basketball team arrived in Paris, France for the 2024 Olympic Games late Wednesday night, then held a practice session on Thursday evening. Prior to that, though, Curry and fellow USA Basketball teammate Kevin Durant took to the podium to speak to reporters in Paris.
And Curry was at the top of his game during the presser, as a reporter asked him who he was most looking forward to playing against in Paris. The Golden State Warriors star gave a perfect answer that his former Warriors teammate Durant really enjoyed, resulting in a funny moment.
"Whoever's in the gold medal game," Curry said with a wry smile as reporters chuckled.
"Great answer," Durant replied, as both he and Curry broke into laughter.
While it's a funny moment, Curry isn't lying.
USA Basketball arrives in Paris with a roster loaded with future Hall of Famers, NBA champions and All-Stars and laden with expectations, the most obvious of which is clear—win the gold.
Team USA will begin its quest for a fifth straight gold medal when it tips off against Serbia in the group phase on July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET.