Stephen Curry Had Perfect Two-Word Tweet to Celebrate U.S. Men and Women Winning Gold

Andy Nesbitt

Stephen Curry led the U.S. men's basketball team to a gold medal with an epic performance against France.
Stephen Curry had one of the most memorable games of his legendary basketball career on Saturday night, as his hot shooting from downtown led the U.S. men's basketball team to a 98-87 victory over France in the gold medal game at the Paris Olympics.

To follow on Sunday, the U.S. women's basketball team won its record eight straight gold medal with a thrilling 68-67 victory over France. A'ja Wilson led the way once again in the win with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Curry, who seemed to really love playing on the big stage of the Olympics, celebrated the two wins with a perfect tweet after the women's team picked up its historic victory:

What another dominant Olympics for Team USA basketball. We'll see if they can keep it up in 2028 when Los Angeles plays host to the Games.

