Stephen Nedoroscik Hailed As American Hero After U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Wins Bronze
U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, a Penn State alum born in Worcester, Mass., became the Americans’ unassuming savior in the men’s team gymnastics final on Monday.
What makes the 25-year-old athlete stand out is that he only performs one of six events: the pommel horse. Nedoroscik was selected to the U.S. men’s Olympic gymnastics squad earlier this summer solely because of his pommel horse talents, and the gamble ultimately paid off.
After compatriots Paul Juda and Brody Malone logged solid scores with their respective pommel horse routines, Nedoroscik came up last in the rotation and stuck the landing, literally and metaphorically.
In an all-time clutch performance, Nedoroscik scored 14.866 to help Team USA clinch bronze, their first Olympic team medal since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He exited the stage and was immediately bear-hugged by his teammates, who were excitedly jumping up and down in anticipation of their bronze finish.
Fans on social media quickly came together in support of the nerdy-looking gymnast who delivered for Team USA when they needed it most.