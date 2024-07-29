Stephen Nedoroscik Becomes Iconic Meme After Helping U.S. Men's Gymnasts Win Bronze
Team USA men's gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik was quickly named an American hero on Monday as his pommel horse routine helped elevate the team's score to win the bronze medal.
This is the first time the American men's gymnastics team has won a medal since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Nedoroscik went last on the pommel horse and posted a monster score of 14.866 to help Team USA finish with a 257.793 overall team score. They finished behind China's 259.062 for the silver medal and Japan's 259.594 for the gold medal.
The pommel horse happened to be Nedoroscik's only event on Monday night, meaning he got to rest up and prepare for his performance all night while his teammates competed in the other events, such as the parallel bar and rings.
An image of Nedoroscik immediately became a meme after Team USA celebrated its first podium appearance in 16 years. Nedoroscik was seen closing his eyes to focus before his pommel horse performance. Now fans associate this image with someone who is about to come in clutch in a situation. Check out some of the memes below.