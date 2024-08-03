SI

Stephen Nedoroscik Explains How His Rubik’s Cube Solving Skills Help Him in Gymnastics

The nerd from Worcester recently opened up about speed cubing.

Kristen Wong

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Nedoroscik proved that not all heroes wear capes after his stunning pommel horse routine during the men’s gymnastics team final at the Paris Olympics. Some wear glasses.

The bespectacled 25-year-old pommel horse specialist helped the U.S. men’s gymnastics team win bronze this past week, leading the program to its first team medal in 16 years. Nedoroscik’s nerdy appearance quickly turned him into a viral sensation on social media, and it wasn’t long until fans unearthed his ability to solve a Rubik’s Cube in a matter of seconds.

Nedoroscik gave a thoughtful explanation about how his speed cubing talents translated to gymnastics in a recent episode of the “In the Village” podcast with Elizabeth Beisel.

“I do like to make the argument that one thing that happens when you solve your next cube is it helps you stay in the moment,” Nedoroscik said. “I know how to talk when I do it, but all the way through you have to make sure you’re watching every piece. Gymnastics is kind of the same thing. You have to stay in the moment doing every skill.”

Nedoroscik, the so-called Clark Kent of U.S. men’s gymnastics and a verifiable Rubik’s Cube extraordinaire will look to win his first individual medal of the Games in the men’s pommel horse final on Saturday at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Published
Kristen Wong

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/Olympics