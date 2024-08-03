Stephen Nedoroscik Explains How His Rubik’s Cube Solving Skills Help Him in Gymnastics
Stephen Nedoroscik proved that not all heroes wear capes after his stunning pommel horse routine during the men’s gymnastics team final at the Paris Olympics. Some wear glasses.
The bespectacled 25-year-old pommel horse specialist helped the U.S. men’s gymnastics team win bronze this past week, leading the program to its first team medal in 16 years. Nedoroscik’s nerdy appearance quickly turned him into a viral sensation on social media, and it wasn’t long until fans unearthed his ability to solve a Rubik’s Cube in a matter of seconds.
Nedoroscik gave a thoughtful explanation about how his speed cubing talents translated to gymnastics in a recent episode of the “In the Village” podcast with Elizabeth Beisel.
“I do like to make the argument that one thing that happens when you solve your next cube is it helps you stay in the moment,” Nedoroscik said. “I know how to talk when I do it, but all the way through you have to make sure you’re watching every piece. Gymnastics is kind of the same thing. You have to stay in the moment doing every skill.”
Nedoroscik, the so-called Clark Kent of U.S. men’s gymnastics and a verifiable Rubik’s Cube extraordinaire will look to win his first individual medal of the Games in the men’s pommel horse final on Saturday at 11:10 a.m. ET.