Stephen Nedoroscik Recreates Epic Superman Phone Booth Scene in 'Tonight Show' Teaser

Madison Williams

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States poses for a photo with his bronze medal on the pommel horse on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik was deemed an American hero at the 2024 Paris Olympics thanks to his clutch pommel horse routine, many fans compared him to Clark Kent for myriad reasons. So, it was only fitting he would portray Superman when attending The Tonight Show.

For one, Nedoroscik became a meme before his pommel horse routine at the team competition. He wore his glasses before the routine and shut his eyes to focus before he took the stage. But, he took his glasses off once he performed, similarly to how Clark Kent removes his disguise before becoming Superman.

And then, of course, many Americans consider Nedoroscik a hero since he helped Team USA's men's gymnastics squad win its first medal since 2008. The team captured bronze in the competition.

Nedoroscik played into this comparison when getting ready for The Tonight Show on Tuesday night. He recreated his iconic "eyes shut" moment in his dressing room before stepping into a phone booth. In there, he took off his glasses and unbuttoned his shirt to show off his two bronze medals from the Paris Olympics.

It's difficult to tell the difference between him and Clark Kent now.

