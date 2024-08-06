Suni Lee Joins Viral Olympics TikTok Trend With Hilarious Beam Final Fail Video
It didn’t take long for Suni Lee to brush herself off after her brutal fall in the women’s gymnastics balance beam final at the Paris Games on Monday.
Lee, who took a tumble off the beam toward the end of her routine and finished fifth in the competition with a score of 13.1, didn’t seem too upset about missing the podium. She told reporters she gave it her best shot, considering the overall stressfulness of the event as well as the “weird” atmosphere inside Bercy Arena.
A day after her beam routine, Lee posted a hilarious video as part of the viral Olympics TikTok trend in which athletes share their epic sports failures.
Her caption read, “unfortunately i was selected for the olympics.”
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was among the fans who loved it and commented, “I can’t w u.”
Lee isn’t going home empty-handed, anyhow. She helped the U.S. women’s gymnastics squad win gold in the team finals last week and earned two bronze medals in the all-around final and uneven bars final, bringing her total count to six career Olympic medals.
Fans have already declared Lee the unofficial winner of the sporty TikTok trend, though there’s plenty of time for other Olympians to post their own comical, self-deprecating content. This summer’s Games aren’t short on examples.