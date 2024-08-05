Suni Lee Keeps Perspective With Great Quote After Falling in Balance Beam Final
Team USA's Suni Lee is walking away from the 2024 Paris Olympics with three new medals (one gold and two bronze), but her journey ended on a rougher note after she fell on the balance beam during Monday's final.
Both Lee and Simone Biles fell on the balance beam, resulting in no Americans medaling in the event.
Despite the unfortunate result in the balance beam, Lee isn't letting this bring her down. She's providing herself with some perspective when reflecting on her performance in her second Olympic Games.
"I didn't even think that I would make it this far," Lee said, via CBS News. "So I'm trying to give myself a little bit of grace and be like, 'O.K., we didn't even think that we would be at the Olympics.' So making it to the final was just kind of a bonus."
Lee was diagnosed with two kidney diseases in 2023, which caused some doubt regarding her second Olympic appearance. She's thrilled to have made the Olympic team and gained three more medals, one of which bronze was for the uneven bars. Struggling in one event won't be her main focus following the Games.
"I gave it my all, and that's all that matters," Lee said. "I'm so proud of myself, because I never would have thought that I got to this point in my life right now."