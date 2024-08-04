The Moment Suni Lee Realized She Won Bronze Medal in Uneven Bars Was So Special
U.S. gymnast Suni Lee continued to add onto an already-strong Paris Olympics with her performance in the women's artistic gymnastics uneven bars final on Sunday at Bercy Arena. Lee, who posted a 14.8 score on the bars, won the bronze medal and was joined on the podium by Algeria's Kaylia Nemour and China's Qiu Qiyuan.
The bronze was Lee's sixth Olympic medal in her career, but the feeling of victory never gets old for the 21-year-old, who was overjoyed when she found out she would be winning her third medal of the Paris Games.
Here's the special moment, courtesy of NBC Sports.
As the last gymnast to perform, Lee knew exactly what she needed to make it onto the podium.
And she did exactly that, authoring a standout routine to narrowly edge out Belgian gymnast Nina Derwael for the bronze.