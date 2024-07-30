Suni Lee Loved Fan's Auburn Shoutout During Women's Team Final at Olympics
Suni Lee made her country proud Tuesday, helping the United States women's gymnastics program win a gold medal in the team all-around competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
But under that red, white and blue pride is a bit of burnt orange and navy blue—the official colors of the Auburn Tigers.
In the middle of the women's team gymnastics competition, a fan at Bercy Arena in Paris shouted Auburn's rallying cry at Lee. She heard it, turned around and gave a fist pump in approval.
There were a few Auburn fans in attendance on Tuesday taking in the women's team competition.
Lee, who emerged as a star by winning the gold medal in the women's all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games, enrolled at Auburn in 2021 and led the Tigers to the team finals at the NCAA women's gymnastics in '22.
She ended her Auburn tenure in November 2022 in order to concentrate on training for the 2024 Olympics.
Lee, with her second career gold medal in hand, will also compete in the individual all-around final on Thursday—as well as the balance beam and uneven bar competitions.