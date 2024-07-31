SI

Sunisa Lee Had Ruthless Reply to Simone Biles’s Instagram Post About MyKayla Skinner

Andy Nesbitt

Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee move to their next rotation during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee move to their next rotation during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. women's gymnastics team had a lot of fun while rolling to the gold medal in the team final Tuesday in Paris, and then the good times continued as they took shots at a former teammate who recently questioned their work ethic.

In case you missed it, Simone Biles took a vicious shot at MyKayla Skinner on Instagram when she shared photos from their win and wrote for the caption: "lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions."

Biles' current teammate, Sunisa Lee, followed that up with a ruthless reply to the post, writing: "put a finger down if simone biles just ended you."

Check this out:

Amazing.

Here's part of what Skinner had to say earlier this month:

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic."

Yeah, that didn't age well. And it also didn't sit well with the U.S. team that rolled to the gold medal.

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Olympics