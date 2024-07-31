Sunisa Lee Had Ruthless Reply to Simone Biles’s Instagram Post About MyKayla Skinner
The U.S. women's gymnastics team had a lot of fun while rolling to the gold medal in the team final Tuesday in Paris, and then the good times continued as they took shots at a former teammate who recently questioned their work ethic.
In case you missed it, Simone Biles took a vicious shot at MyKayla Skinner on Instagram when she shared photos from their win and wrote for the caption: "lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions."
Biles' current teammate, Sunisa Lee, followed that up with a ruthless reply to the post, writing: "put a finger down if simone biles just ended you."
Check this out:
Amazing.
Here's part of what Skinner had to say earlier this month:
"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic."
Yeah, that didn't age well. And it also didn't sit well with the U.S. team that rolled to the gold medal.