Photo Shows Just How Dominant Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Was in 400m Hurdle Semifinal
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is headed to the Olympic women's 400-meter hurdle final on Thursday, after another impressive semifinal performance on Tuesday.
McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the competition in the semifinal heat, running way ahead of her opponents in the last stretch of the race. She finished with a time of 52.13 seconds, while the second place runner, France's Louise Maraval, finished over a second behind at 53.83.
The American hurdler's semifinal time officially places in her top-10 best 400-meter hurdle times in her career. Her time on Tuesday now sits at her eighth fastest time in her career. Take a look at her other top finishes.
She made this look way too easy:
The NBC announcers noted during the race that McLaughlin-Levrone's personal record in the 400-meter hurdle, which is 50.65 seconds at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, is better than her opponents' personal records in the 400-meter without hurdles. What a stat to show her dominance.
McLaughlin-Levrone won the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdle at the Tokyo Olympics, and she is considered the favorite to repeat in Paris.