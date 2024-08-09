Team USA Track and Field Stars Shared Sweet Moment Fangirling Over Simone Biles
U.S. track and field athletes Tara Davis-Woodhall and Jasmine Moore had the most relatable reactions to Simone Biles watching them compete in the Paris Games.
On Thursday, Davis-Woodhall won gold while Moore clinched bronze in the women’s long jump final with a score of 7.10 meters and 6.96 meters, respectively. The two Americans bonded over sharing the podium in the Olympic press conference afterwards but also over their love for Biles, the U.S. gymnastics G.O.A.T.
During the post-event presser, Davis-Woodhall and Moore couldn’t contain their emotions over seeing Biles in the stands at Stade de France.
“Bruh,” Davis-Woodhall said, “[Biles] watched. She freaking watched. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe she even came to our track meet.”
“Honored,” Moore said.
The two looked at each other and squealed with giddy excitement before turning their attention back to the presser.
“Greatness watching greatness, you know?” Davis-Woodhall told reporters.
Biles, on her part, confessed to Snoop Dogg that Thursday’s track and field events marked the first-ever Olympics competition she’s watched in person. The 11-time Olympic medalist was spotted cheering on Team USA athletes including American sprinter Noah Lyles and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who won bronze and gold respectively in their events.
Biles, who won four medals this summer, will leave Paris as the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history with her 2028 Games’ future up in the air.