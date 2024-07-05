Trail Blazers Wing Matisse Thybulle Surprise Cut From Australia's National Team
Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle has been cut from Australia's men's national basketball team for the Paris Olympics set to begin later this month, according to ESPN's Olgun Oluc.
Instead, it will be Thybulle's teammate in Portland, Duop Reath, who will take what was presumed to be the final roster spot away from Thybulle. It will be Reath's second Olympics after being part of Australia's bronze medal team in Tokyo in 2021.
Thybulle averaged just 5.4 points per game and 2.1 rebounds on a career-low 39.7% shooting from the floor last season for the Trail Blazers. He was used primarily off the bench in 65 games, but did make 19 starts for Portland in a tough shooting year for the seven-year vet.
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey, Pelicans wing Dyson Daniels, Mavericks wing Dante Exum and Charlotte Hornets wing Josh Green were among the notables to make the final roster for Australia.
In addition, 35-year-old Patty Mills and 36-year-old Joe Ingles each made the final roster for Australia. The duo will be playing in their fifth Olympic games for their home country.