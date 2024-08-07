U.S. Women's Hoops Team Poses With Katie Ledecky, Michael Phelps After Victory
The United States women's basketball team is an absolute Olympic juggernaut. Over three decades have passed since the Americans so much as lost a game, and they own the seven most recent gold medals in their sport.
It is only fitting, then, that the team should link up with two of the most dominant individual Olympians in the history of the United States.
On Wednesday, having dispatched Nigeria 88–74 in the Olympic quarterfinals, the American squad posed for a photo with swimming icons Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps.
Ledecky is the United States's most decorated female Olympian, while Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in the history of the Games. Also joining the photo was 10-time medalist Allison Schmitt.
Six American players in all joined the swimmers for the photo—center A'ja Wilson, guard Jackie Young, forward Napheesa Collier, guard Jewell Loyd, forward Breanna Stewart and guard Kelsey Plum.
The United States is scheduled to take on Australia in the semifinals Friday.