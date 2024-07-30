USA Rugby Gets Huge Donation From Businesswoman Michele Kang After Bronze Medal Win
On Tuesday, the United States women's rugby sevens team won twice.
First—and foremost—the squad won its first Olympic medal against Australia, downing the traditional rugby power 14–12 to win bronze thanks to a late try by center Alex Sedrick.
Then, USA Rugby received a $4 million donation from businesswoman Michele Kang—the majority owner of the NWSL's Washington Spirit—to promote the growth of women's rugby in the United States.
“2024 has been a banner year for women’s sports with record-breaking attendance and viewership, and women’s rugby is no exception,” Kang said. “This Eagles team, led by players like Ilona Maher and co-captains Lauren Doyle and Naya Tapper, has captivated millions of new fans, bringing unprecedented attention to the sport."
The Americans went 2–1 in group play at these Games, crushing Japan and Brazil before losing to France. In the knockout stage, they topped Great Britain and lost to New Zealand before recovering to beat the Australians.