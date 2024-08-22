USWNT’s Lynn Williams Told Funny Story on How She Broke Her Paris Games Gold Medal
USWNT forward Lynn Williams finally shared the story of how she damaged her Paris Olympic gold medal.
Williams was recorded swinging the medal around during celebrations of the team's gold medal win, but she admitted this isn't what broke her medal. It happened later in the celebrations while she was dancing with her teammates. First, the band came off of the medal.
"I had it on my shoulder like a little purse, and I was just jumping, dancing, jumping," Williams said in a TikTok video. "And I jumped down, and it just fell off. So everybody was dancing, and I was roaming around trying to get my medal off the ground. It has a dent now, so it's definitely one of a kind."
She joked that the medals should've been made more sturdy so something like this wouldn't happen.
Williams might not be stuck with a broken gold medal forever, though, as she's already reached out to the International Olympic Committee about replacing it. As long as she proves it's broken, they should be able to send her a new one.
"I don't know if I'm going to get it fixed," Williams continued. "We are waiting to hear from the IOC, the Olympic Committee. They said I could probably get one. I had to prove to them that it was, in fact, damaged, but now we're just waiting to see. If not, honestly, I think it's a cool, funny story."
Williams doesn't seem too upset about the situation as she laughed off the whole story. It's definitely a unique story to share that not many other Olympic athletes can relate to.
Williams came off the bench in all six matches of the team's Olympic run and scored one goal in their win vs. Germany.