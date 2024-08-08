Victor Wembanyama Was Overcome With Emotion After Leading France to Gold Medal Game
On Thursday, France secured its place in the gold medal game for basketball with a 73-69 win over Germany. The tight contest came down to the final moments but the French managed to emerge with the win and will have the honor of playing for gold in front of their home fans.
It was an awesome win and the crowd was absolutely electric. After the victory, Team France's players were varying levels of emotional, but perhaps none more than the young Victor Wembanyama. The 20-year-old phenom was visibly overcome with emotion after the win, cheering with his teammates and the crowd before putting his hands on his head and taking it all in.
What a cool moment. It's been a whirlwind of a year and change for Wemby; he went first overall in the 2023 NBA draft, won Rookie of the Year, proved all the hype was justified, and is now on the verge of medaling for his home country in Paris. It's hard to imagine a better 14 months for the young man.
Wembanyama didn't play particularly well against the Germans, going 4-for-17 from the field to total 11 points and seven rebounds. But his presence inside helped the French clamp down after giving up a 25-point first quarter and the defense propeled them to the win.
France will find out who their opponent is later on Thursday with the conclusion of the USA vs. Serbia contest. For now, though, Wembanyama can just soak it all in.