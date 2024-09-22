Viral Olympic Shooter Kim Ye-ji Set to Play Assassin in Forthcoming Television Series
The Paris Olympics may be long over, but the Games's stars are continuing to celebrate their accomplishments—and few Olympians have more to celebrate than South Korean shooter Kim Ye-Ji.
Her profile would've increased at home and abroad if all she did was win a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol event. However, she did so in style, winning viral fame around the world for her embodiment of bespectacled, casual cool.
Now, in a case of art imitating life, Kim is set to make her acting debut—as an assassin.
Kim will play an assassin in a television series called Crush, according to a Friday report from the AFP that cited a release from the Asia Lab entertainment company. The series, which is a spin-off of a separate project, will star the shooter alongside Indian actress Anushka Sen.
In addition to her Olympic successes, Kim has won three World Cup medals and an Asian Championship medal in a 2024 to remember.
There's no word on whether Turkey's equally famous Yusuf Dikec will join her in her latest endeavor.