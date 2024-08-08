Will Noah Lyles Run in the 4x100 Meter Race at the Olympics?
On Thursday, Noah Lyles attempted to build his Olympic legacy even further in the 200-meter final at the Paris Games. He placed bronze, adding a second medal to his trophy case after winning gold in the 100-meter final on Sunday.
However, Lyles dropped to a knee shortly after the 100-meter race ended and was visibly unwell. The sight led the NBC broadcast to reveal the sensational sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Paris Olympics do not have anything resembling strict COVID protocols, so Lyles did not break any rules by particpating in Thursday's race. In fact, he reportedly isn't even the first athlete to participate in the 2024 Games while positive for COVID. But between the news of the diagnosis going public and Lyles' clear struggles after the race, it's natural to wonder if he will be part of his next scheduled event.
Lyles is supposed to be part of the 4x100 men's relay team, scheduled to participate in the final on Friday afternoon. Will he participate in light of his COVID diagnosis?
Lyles himself was asked this question by NBC's Lewis Johnson shortly after the conclusion of the 200-meter final.
"At the moment, I don't know," Lyles said. "Right now I'm feeling more on the side of letting Team USA do their thing. They've proven with great certainty they can handle it without me. If that's the case coming off today, then I'm perfectly fine saying, 'Hey, you guys go do your thing. You guys have got more than enough speed to handle it and get the gold medal.'"
To Lyles' last point, the 4x100 team had to qualify today without his help. As Lyles prepared for the 200-meter final, Team USA dominated and finished well ahead of any other country in the qualifying heat to reach the final.
Right now, it seems up in the air whether Lyles will be good to go tomorrow. But he seems confident Team USA is in good hands regardless.