3 Takeaways from Colts' Blowout Victory vs. Titans
Just as everyone expected, the Indianapolis Colts are unbeaten after three weeks of play in the 2025 NFL season.
The Colts went on the road for the first time this year and dominated the Tennessee Titans to keep their lead at the top of the AFC South safe. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor led the way, running for over 100 yards and three touchdowns.
The Colts took the lead 49 seconds into the game thanks to a Kenny Moore II pick-six, and they never looked back. Here are three things we learned about the Colts after this Sunday's win.
1. The Indianapolis Offense Has Been Unstoppable
Ever since Daniel Jones took that first snap under center in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, the Colts' offense has been a well-oiled machine built to put points on the board.
Although the Colts punted for the first time all season in the win, they refused to do so again. Jones has demonstrated complete mastery of Shane Steichen's offensive system, methodically picking out open receivers to push the ball downfield.
Indianapolis' offense finished the day with 365 total yards and zero sacks allowed. The offensive line has been stellar, protecting Jones and creating huge gaps for Taylor to rush through.
2. The Colts Are the AFC South Favorites
Indianapolis hasn't held an undefeated record and division lead this early in a season before. Throughout the offseason, the Houston Texans were considered favorites to three-peat AFC South titles.
The Colts haven't won a division title since 2014, when the team went to the AFC Championship with Andrew Luck. Not many expected the Colts would be in this position with Jones under center, but the script has completely flipped in under one month of play.
Four of the Colts' six divisional games come in the last six weeks of the season, so for now, the Colts need to focus on setting themselves up for success until then.
3. The Colts' Secondary Might Be Running Into Injury Issues
In the second half, nickel corner Kenny Moore II and outside corner Charvarius Ward both went down with an injury. Moore went to the locker room and was ruled out, but Ward returned to the field following a brief exit.
Moore's injury was said to be a lower leg issue, and he gave a thumbs down to someone in the crowd before exiting the game. That's not exactly what you want to see from your ninth-year veteran.
The Colts placed Jaylon Jones on IR just over a week ago, meaning the depth at corner is already running thin. Indianapolis saw what happened against the Denver Broncos when they had to rely on Xavien Howard and Mekhi Blackmon, and it wasn't pretty.
Indianapolis will hope to continue their unbeaten start against the Los Angeles Rams next weekend as they prepare for another road clash.