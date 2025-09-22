Colts' Offense Sets Record Mark After Trouncing Titans
The Indianapolis Colts are off to their hottest start to a season in over a decade, and Sunday's blowout win over the Tennessee Titans muffled any remaining doubt that this Colts team is legit. The team has set an Indianapolis-era franchise record for points scored in the first three weeks of a season with 103, even topping the best years of any Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck-led unit.
The Daniel Jones-led Colts have emerged as an offensive juggernaut this season, entering week 3 as the league's top offense in total yards per game, assisted by superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the league in total rushing yards.
Taylor, a serious MVP candidate during the 2021 season, looks as if he has regained the same confidence he carried in that Colts season four short years ago. The franchise cornerstone notched a hat trick today, including multiple highlight reel plays, one of which fans have been calling the best touchdown run of his career.
Indianapolis opened the season with their first Week 1 victory since 2013, convincingly beating the Miami Dolphins by 25 points and scoring on every single possession of the game, a feat no team had achieved since 1977.
The team followed up their best Week 1 performance in over a decade by handling a league-best Broncos defense, reaching a record of 2-0 for the first time since 2009, the year the team last reached the Super Bowl.
Most notably, the Colts didn't punt once in either of their first two games, a feat no team had previously achieved in the history of the NFL. While the team finally punted today, their continued dominance both in the air and on the ground offensively earned them their third straight win to kick off the season.
With 103 points through three weeks, an average of 34.3 points per game, and a 3-0 record for the first time in 16 years, optimism has never been higher for fans of the blue and white, and rightfully so. Teams to start 3-0 since 1990 have a confident 75.3% chance to make the playoffs, per CBS.
The Colts have bested the Titans in five straight matchups following today's win, the longest winning streak over Tennessee for the team since Andrew Luck led the team to ten straight victories against the divisional rivals between 2012 and 2016. The two squads will meet again on October 26.
As long as the Colts continue to see dominant success on the ground from Jonathan Taylor and consistently above-average play from Daniel Jones, like they have thus far, there won't be many teams that will be able to slow this offense down.
Indianapolis looks to remain undefeated next Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the 2-1 Rams at 4:05 pm at SoFi Stadium.