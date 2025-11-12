The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Klay Thompson cost himself crazy amount dissing Lakers for Mavericks in sad irony

And the saddest part, the four-time NBA champion only did it to play with Luka Doncic.

Matthew Graham

Apr. 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Apr. 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Klay Thompson had nothing left to prove in a wildly successful NBA career as the beloved member of the Golden State Warriors' dynastic trio alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and then arguably the greatest team of all time when Kevin Durant made it unfair for the rest of the league.

June 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Four NBA championships later, the five-time NBA All-Star knew his time with Golden State was over after it was clear the Dubs were not going to give him the contract the two-time All-NBA selection wanted.

Nov. 5, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Eventually Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million sign and trade with the Dallas Mavericks, and in new reporting from The Athletic on the demise of fired general manager Nico Harrison's tenure, it turns out he took a severe discount compared to what the Los Angeles Lakers were offering.

How much you ask? Try $30 million.

Thompson gave them the Luka Doncic discount

Apr. 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's sad to see where Thompson's game is now, and maybe that was inevitable regardless, but Thompson was not only one of the best shooters from distance in the history of the game, including still holding the record for most three pointers in a game, 14, and most points in a quarter, 37, the 35 year old also knew who he needed around him to be the most lethal.

Luka Doncic was at the top of his list.

So instead of a four-year, $80 million deal to join the Lakers, the team his father Mychal Thompson is synonymous with as a former Showtime Laker and the long-time on-air analyst for the club, Klay chose Luka, and to a lesser extent, Kyrie Irving.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Klay's legacy will only be tarnished in the short term

Jun. 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23), guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sadly, the $50 million was only $2 million more than the reported Warriors' original extension offer at two-years, $48 million.

Now Klay gets way more headlines for his Megan Thee Stallion relationship as he struggles on the Mavericks without Luka, who of course in the worst fate possible, was dealt to the Lakers in the NBA blockbuster of the century, and Kyrie, who won't return until sometime in 2026 after suffering a torn ACL last season.

@theestallion/Instagram

In the game of "what ifs," this one is brutally sad.

Luckily Dub Nation will forever love Captain Klay, and whenever his career ends, he'll be embraced with open arms, probably with a statue in front of Chase Center next to Steph and Draymond.

But ouch. $30 million. Thanks a lot Nico.

June 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

