Klay Thompson cost himself crazy amount dissing Lakers for Mavericks in sad irony
Klay Thompson had nothing left to prove in a wildly successful NBA career as the beloved member of the Golden State Warriors' dynastic trio alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and then arguably the greatest team of all time when Kevin Durant made it unfair for the rest of the league.
Four NBA championships later, the five-time NBA All-Star knew his time with Golden State was over after it was clear the Dubs were not going to give him the contract the two-time All-NBA selection wanted.
Eventually Thompson agreed to a three-year, $50 million sign and trade with the Dallas Mavericks, and in new reporting from The Athletic on the demise of fired general manager Nico Harrison's tenure, it turns out he took a severe discount compared to what the Los Angeles Lakers were offering.
How much you ask? Try $30 million.
Thompson gave them the Luka Doncic discount
It's sad to see where Thompson's game is now, and maybe that was inevitable regardless, but Thompson was not only one of the best shooters from distance in the history of the game, including still holding the record for most three pointers in a game, 14, and most points in a quarter, 37, the 35 year old also knew who he needed around him to be the most lethal.
Luka Doncic was at the top of his list.
So instead of a four-year, $80 million deal to join the Lakers, the team his father Mychal Thompson is synonymous with as a former Showtime Laker and the long-time on-air analyst for the club, Klay chose Luka, and to a lesser extent, Kyrie Irving.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Klay's legacy will only be tarnished in the short term
Sadly, the $50 million was only $2 million more than the reported Warriors' original extension offer at two-years, $48 million.
Now Klay gets way more headlines for his Megan Thee Stallion relationship as he struggles on the Mavericks without Luka, who of course in the worst fate possible, was dealt to the Lakers in the NBA blockbuster of the century, and Kyrie, who won't return until sometime in 2026 after suffering a torn ACL last season.
In the game of "what ifs," this one is brutally sad.
Luckily Dub Nation will forever love Captain Klay, and whenever his career ends, he'll be embraced with open arms, probably with a statue in front of Chase Center next to Steph and Draymond.
But ouch. $30 million. Thanks a lot Nico.
