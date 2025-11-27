Lane Kiffin's rival's $64M extension means LSU, Ole Miss, Florida are screwed
Well now Lane Kiffin literally holds all of the leverage.
The other biggest name in the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators sweepstakes of absurdity was Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, has agreed to a six-year, $64.2 million extension to stay put.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry’s heartwarming deed may hold dad coaching job clue
That means the Ole Miss troll king head coach Lane Kiffin, who has gotten more and more impatient with reporters about his looming decision, has no other true rivals when it comes to the Ole MIss, LSU, and Florida vacancies. Let's dig in.
RELATED: Why Lane Kiffin's wife Layla may have final decision between Ole Miss, LSU, Florida
Ole Miss
Ole Miss now has the least amount of leverage after athletic director Keith Carter and Rebels decision makers allowed Kiffin to coach the Egg Bowl no matter what vs. their in-state rival Mississippi State Bulldogs with a shot at the College Football Playoff still very much uncertain now with all the drama surrounding Kiffin.
We had introduced the nuclear option, but Ole Miss continues to let Kiffin hold them hostage.
Drinkwitz was never an option to replace Kiffin in Oxford, but now with the Mizzou HC out of the picture, they'll feel even more pressure.
LSU
Drinkwitz was always considered the less sexy option if Kiffin decided to stay at Ole Miss, but many experts, including The Athletic's and Fox Sports expert Bruce Feldman, thought it might be the better choice.
Now with Drinkwitz out of the running, and LSU finally caving with the full Brian Kelly $54 million buyout, it seems now like it's Kiffin or bust for the Tigers.
Even Lane's daughter, Landry, who is dating LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, is watched with constant scrutiny to see if leads to a clue that he's heading to Baton Rouge.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin flaunts LSU game-day fit selfie as dad Lane tortures Tigers, Ole Miss
Good luck!
Florida
RELATED: Florida has 'wild card' coach in mix not named Lane Kiffin, Eli Drinkwitz
It has always been said that Kiffin's heart has always been with the Gators, given he grew up in in the state with his dad Monte being the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not to mention that his reconciled wife Layla graduated from Florida.
The 50-year-old offensive guru also says he wears a visor because Florida legendary head coach Steve Spurrier was one of his inspirations.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU, Florida drama
Gators fans would still love to land Kiffin, but they don't seem as obsessed with getting him to The Swamp like LSU fans are wanting him in Death Valley.
Now all three fanbases will have to wait while Kiffin makes it awkward for everyone, with no real backup plan that any one of the three will like if he spurns them.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash