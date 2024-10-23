Livvy Dunne shows off crazy gymnastics move after vacation
Livvy Dunne had a great vacation with her boyfriend, but it was right back to the grind for the gymnast and influencer.
The viral LSU Lady Tigers star and her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes jetted off for some fun and sun in Jupiter, Florida, where Dunne showed off some sizzling bikini photos and a makeup-free look from in bed before heading back to Louisiana.
Now, the fifth year senior who just turned 22 wearing a skimpy nightie is back to practice as the team works on defending its national championship. Dunne, who previously showed off a ridiculously “hard” gymnastics move, took to Instagram to perform an insane flipping maneuver.
That was definitely a perfect 10 just like Dunne herself.
Before taking off with Skenes in another private jet for the vacation, the couple took in an epic LSU football game where Skenes “blinded” Dunne with his lethal face card. They have been together since 2023 when Skenes played at LSU. It’s nice to see them get some time away together after an eventful 2024 season for both athletes.
Now it’s back to work for Dunne. The LSU schedule was just released with December 16 being the first event of the 2025 season. She certainly looks ready.
