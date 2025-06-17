The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL MVP Josh Allen’s cleats cause major stir following Bills minicamp

There was something noticeably different about what the quarterback had on during practice that is major news.

Matt Ryan

Bills Josh Allen laughs as he jokes with teammates as he moves to another practice field with other offensive players during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on Aug. 5, 2024.
Bills Josh Allen laughs as he jokes with teammates as he moves to another practice field with other offensive players during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on Aug. 5, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen just made one big life decision in marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld. Did he just make a big business decision as well? The Buffalo Bills superstar’s cleats he had on during practice are certainly causing a stir.

The 29-year-old Allen just had an epic wedding with Steinfeld, 28, as more official photos she shared are coming out like two unseen dresses, and a behind-the-scenes intimate look at Allen on his big day, as well as their unreal wedding cake and first dance.

RELATED: Josh Allen flexes unique wedding ring with hidden meaning at Bills minicamp

Allen traded in his dancing shoes for some football cleats during Bills minicamp, but there was something noticeably different about them: The quarterback was wearing the New Balance Prodigy and not the Nike DT 96 cleats he had during his MVP season. It looks like a clear sign the company has secured Allen away from Nike.

RELATED: Josh Allen reveals surprising second wedding ring in new Hailee Steinfeld photo

Allen signed a multi-year deal with Nike back in 2021, but did a breakup occur? Apparently so.

Josh Alle
Allen had on Nike last season / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Allen just signed a six-year extension worth $330 million with $250 million of that already guaranteed. He may have had New Balance back up the Brink truck as well for him.

It’s clear Allen is winning on and off the field these days. Now, he just needs another kind of ring to add to his finger.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

