NFL MVP Josh Allen’s cleats cause major stir following Bills minicamp
Josh Allen just made one big life decision in marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld. Did he just make a big business decision as well? The Buffalo Bills superstar’s cleats he had on during practice are certainly causing a stir.
The 29-year-old Allen just had an epic wedding with Steinfeld, 28, as more official photos she shared are coming out like two unseen dresses, and a behind-the-scenes intimate look at Allen on his big day, as well as their unreal wedding cake and first dance.
RELATED: Josh Allen flexes unique wedding ring with hidden meaning at Bills minicamp
Allen traded in his dancing shoes for some football cleats during Bills minicamp, but there was something noticeably different about them: The quarterback was wearing the New Balance Prodigy and not the Nike DT 96 cleats he had during his MVP season. It looks like a clear sign the company has secured Allen away from Nike.
RELATED: Josh Allen reveals surprising second wedding ring in new Hailee Steinfeld photo
Allen signed a multi-year deal with Nike back in 2021, but did a breakup occur? Apparently so.
Allen just signed a six-year extension worth $330 million with $250 million of that already guaranteed. He may have had New Balance back up the Brink truck as well for him.
It’s clear Allen is winning on and off the field these days. Now, he just needs another kind of ring to add to his finger.
