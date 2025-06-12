The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen flexes unique wedding ring with hidden meaning at Bills minicamp

The Buffalo quarterback shows off his new hardware after marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Matt Ryan

Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A proud Josh Allen is flexing a ring around Buffalo Bills minicamp. While it’s not a Super Bowl ring, his wedding band from his marriage to actress Hailee Steinfeld is unique and has hidden meaning to it.

The NFL Most Valuable Player and the co-star of Sinners — among many other titles — have been together since 2023, and got engaged in November after an epic proposal from Allen in Malibu, California.

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen
Nov. 22, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen proposed to Hailee Steinfeld in Malibu. / @joshallenqb/Instagram

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld practices dance moves before Josh Allen wedding with A-list actor

They just got married at the end of May in a super exclusive Southern California venue where Steinfeld wowed in her short rehearsal dress, and their first kiss went viral. The guest list was full of Bills stars and even actor and writer Larry David was there. Last week, Steinfeld shared the first official wedding photo of the adorable married couple where they are both flashing their rings. Allen even made a rare comment about Steinfeld on it.

With Bills minicamp underway, Allen flexed his new hardware to reporters.

RELATED: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding photo has fans all posting the same GIF

It’s a unique black band with a row of diamonds down the middle. It’s reported he chose black to “symbolize power, strength, commitment, elegance, and resilience.”

Steinfeld, meanwhile, has been flaunting her giant rock, which is around 4 carats in a round brilliant diamond on a platinum solitaire band.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfel
Allen and Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen also talked to the media about his marriage: “That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.” He also said he married his “best friend” in Steinfeld.

Congrats to the happy couple. Allen and the Bills hope he adds another ring to his hand come next February.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships