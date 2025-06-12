Josh Allen flexes unique wedding ring with hidden meaning at Bills minicamp
A proud Josh Allen is flexing a ring around Buffalo Bills minicamp. While it’s not a Super Bowl ring, his wedding band from his marriage to actress Hailee Steinfeld is unique and has hidden meaning to it.
The NFL Most Valuable Player and the co-star of Sinners — among many other titles — have been together since 2023, and got engaged in November after an epic proposal from Allen in Malibu, California.
They just got married at the end of May in a super exclusive Southern California venue where Steinfeld wowed in her short rehearsal dress, and their first kiss went viral. The guest list was full of Bills stars and even actor and writer Larry David was there. Last week, Steinfeld shared the first official wedding photo of the adorable married couple where they are both flashing their rings. Allen even made a rare comment about Steinfeld on it.
With Bills minicamp underway, Allen flexed his new hardware to reporters.
It’s a unique black band with a row of diamonds down the middle. It’s reported he chose black to “symbolize power, strength, commitment, elegance, and resilience.”
Steinfeld, meanwhile, has been flaunting her giant rock, which is around 4 carats in a round brilliant diamond on a platinum solitaire band.
Allen also talked to the media about his marriage: “That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.” He also said he married his “best friend” in Steinfeld.
Congrats to the happy couple. Allen and the Bills hope he adds another ring to his hand come next February.
