Gabby Thomas squints in scrunchy-face selfie wearing sporty leotard fit
Gabby Thomas can make any look into a winning one.
No matter if the three-time Olympic gold medalist is hitting you with her “lethal” face card, or turning a casual selfie into something spectacular, or just slurping down a high-calorie treat, she looks amazing.
The 27-year-old track star — who is enjoying her offseason — hit her Instagram with another great picture: This time with a scrunchie face.
Maybe it was just the Texas sun, or too many sweet treats, or the fallout from her night of hot chicken? Whatever it was, she makes even this look something to behold.
Thomas looks truly happy to be home with boyfriend Spencer McManes and her adorable dog, Rico Thee Pug.
She will have more time now to do things like play pickleball, and work her other job in the medical field.
The gold medalist holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center. She has said she ultimately dreams of running a hospital or a nonprofit to expand access to healthcare.
For now, Thomas is getting some much deserved time off and continues to look good no matter what she’s doing.
