Gracie Hunt sizzles in red-hot skintight fit while Chiefs enjoy playoff bye
The Kansas City Chiefs may be on a playoff bye this weekend with the No. 1 seed, but that’s not stopping the Gracie Hunt from dropping another fire fit.
The 25-year-old daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt has been a big story for the team all season with her gameday looks like her yellow puffer jacket that could stop traffic, and her Louis Vuitton jacket and miniskirt look, and her controversial fashion choice for the Christmas Day game.
The former Miss Kansas had quite the end to 2024 with her sheer white minidress look she showed off in a stunning side-by-side photo with sister Ava Hunt, 19, and shared a kiss with her boyfriend Cody Keith in another sun-hot yellow dress.
With the 15-2 Chiefs earning a bye for the first round of the AFC playoffs, Gracie had time to heat up a meal in the kitchen while wearing a fire-red skintight fit she dropped on Instagram.
The Chiefs are going for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win and are awaiting to find out their first playoff opponent from this weekend’s games. No doubt, Gracie will bring the fire with her to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next week no matter for whatever opponent.
