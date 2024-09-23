Livvy Dunne’s epic leotard-filled, chalk-covered day at gym
Livvy Dunne is back at it. No, we aren’t talking about flying in private jets or bikini-filled days. We are talking about practice.
Dunne and the LSU Lady Tigers team excitedly showed off their national championship rings since receiving them on Friday.
On Sunday, however, the 21-year-old cardio queen and master of an incredibly “hard” move, showed she’s dedicated to working on ring number two. Dunne put on the leotard and chalk to get back at it, while posting some epic photos during the practice.
Dunne is ready to work hard and isn’t letting the haters get to her. She joined fellow Lady Tiger and basketball star Flau’jae Johnson on Flau’jae’s “Best of Both Worlds” podcast on Saturday. On the episode, Dunne defended her trophy-kissing moment from the trolls who called her just a “benchwarmer” during LSU’s 2024 championship.
Haters are going to hate, but that comes with the territory of being on top. For now, Dunne and her teammates are going to continue to flaunt those gaudy rings. LSU Gymnastics posted more photos of them doing just that.
Another reason Dunne is a target by trolls is because right now she is on top of the world outside the gym as well. As an influencer, she has amassed over 13 million social media followers and makes $4 million a year in NIL money. In fact, only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes more per year in NIL at $5.1 million, according to On3's NIL 100 rankings. If that wasn’t enough star power, she’s also dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who admits he gifts her private jet rides to come see him.
Dunne wants to prove all the haters wrong, and it starts with practice.
