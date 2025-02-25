49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk grieves closure of iconic craft stores
Kristin Juszczyk burst onto the scene in 2024 and quickly became an NFL fashion icon.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin has established herself as one of the most intriguing and talented NFL WAGs with her innovation taking gameday fits to the next level.
Like any arts and crafts professional or hobbiest, you can guarantee her hard work and labor led to countless trips to the iconic crafts store Joanne Fabrics.
Unfortunately, Joanne Fabrics is no more.
The company announced this week it will close all of its remaining 82 stores in the United States, which left Kristin mourning. She reposted the news on social media with the message, "This is a dark dark day for me," and crying emojis.
Tragic.
Kristin impresses with her designs week after week, using old jerseys and NFL gear to design one-of-a-kind, eye-catching clothing that everyone wants.
Kristin's website, Designs by Kristin, allows fans to stay up to date with the latest news and limited drops on her incredible work.
We'll have to wait and see what she designs next.
