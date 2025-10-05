Dodgers Notes: LA Steals Home Field Advantage, Walker Buehler Giving Phillies Inside Scoop, Roki Sasaki Closer?
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Saturday, taking home Game 1 of the NLDS and home-field advantage.
The Dodgers were down for most of the game, but a three-run shot from Teoscar Hernandez gave them a lead, which the bullpen shockingly protected.
Roki Sasaki got the save for Los Angeles, using his stuff to get big outs, and his play as a reliever has started the conversation about whether he is their closer for the playoffs amid Tanner Scott and Blake Treinen's struggles.
In other news, right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler, a former Dodger, is hoping to provide some tips to his current Phillies team about the Dodgers' players' tendencies.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
