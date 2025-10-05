Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Steals Home Field Advantage, Walker Buehler Giving Phillies Inside Scoop, Roki Sasaki Closer?

Nelson Espinal

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) and catcher Will Smith (16) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Saturday, taking home Game 1 of the NLDS and home-field advantage.

The Dodgers were down for most of the game, but a three-run shot from Teoscar Hernandez gave them a lead, which the bullpen shockingly protected.

Roki Sasaki got the save for Los Angeles, using his stuff to get big outs, and his play as a reliever has started the conversation about whether he is their closer for the playoffs amid Tanner Scott and Blake Treinen's struggles.

In other news, right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler, a former Dodger, is hoping to provide some tips to his current Phillies team about the Dodgers' players' tendencies.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Steal Game 1 vs Phillies in Shocking Turn of Events, Take 1-0 NLDS Lead

Dodgers' Will Smith Provides Exciting Injury Update Ahead of NLDS

Former Dodgers Star Walker Buehler Trying to Give Phillies Advantage in NLDS

Dodgers Finally Know Pitchers They’re Facing in NLDS Game 2, 3 vs Phillies

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Reveals The One Thing Shohei Ohtani Has Said To Him

