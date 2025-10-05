How Phillies Can Turn the Tide of NLDS Against Dodgers After Devastating Game 1 Loss
The first game of the NLDS concluded in a 5-3 loss for the Philadelphia Phillies to the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving a sunken feeling in the hearts of many Phillies fans. With Game 2 scheduled for Monday night before they travel to LA, a win is crucial to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Desperate to prevent going down 0-2, the team has many areas in need of improvement on Monday night and beyond.
Phillies' Next Steps
Bluntly, the Phillies stars must play like stars. It's a predicament the club has found themself in far too many times in their recent postseason appearances, and they have yet to find a legitimate solution. Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper combined for just one hit and one walk in 12 plate appearances, a trend that can't continue if the team has any hopes of making it past the Dodgers.
Just five hits and two extra base hits were all the production the offense could muster, and, facing a roster as talented as Los Angeles', that's rarely going to be enough to win the game. Working counts was also a major issue for the Phillies, with few tough at-bats being put together and far too many whiffs and fouls on pitches over the middle of the plate.
Their contact-centered approach in the second inning generated all of their offensive success, and they need to stick to that for a more extended period of time. Harper was visibly pull-happy, Schwarber couldn't find his timing all night, and too many swings were too long and wavy.
Taking the ball the other way, jumping on hittable pitches, and not relying on the long ball have to be emphasized going into Game 2. For an offense with more proven impact players than just about every team in the league, the performance needs to start matching the expectations.
On the pitching side, the Jesus Luzardo that shows up Monday night will be highly indicative of the outcome. His arsenal is among the most impressive among remaining playoff starters, and he has all the tools necessary to suppress the Dodgers' offense.
Finding an early rhythm with his secondary pitches and establishing control will be of utmost importance. Luzardo has proven to have the composure to meet the moment, and will have to do it again in arguably the biggest game of his career.
Lastly, with the bullpen, veteran David Robertson has been shaky for over a month and needs to be lower on the reliever depth chart. Relying heavier on breakout southpaw Tanner Banks is an option that was consistently effective during the regular season, and should be deployed again throughout the remainder of the series.
It's a necessity that the Phillies enter game two with an energy level much higher than the one they played with in the series opener. Starting hot could revitalize both the roster and the fanbase, which, as seen numerous times in the past, has the ability to carry them as far as they want to go.