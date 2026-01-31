Alexander Zverev's New GF Caroline Reveals Final Australian Open Fit With Sad Face
Alexander Zverev has a reputation of coming up short in tennis' biggest moments at the Grand Slams.
It looked like it was going to be more of the same for the No. 3 ranked player in the world in the Australian Open semifinals against Carlos Alcaraz, going down two sets by losing every critical point.
Then the 28-year-old German made a valiant comeback, losing in a five-set heartbreaker to the six-time major champion, who controversially was able to get medical treatment for cramping when it looked as those the World No. 1 Spaniard might have to retire in the Melbourne heat, with Zverev having some choice words of what he thought about Alcaraz's gamesmanship.
It was a sad ending for Zverev, who still hasn't won a Grand Slam tournament, despite 24 ATP Tour titles, but the epic match definitely helped counteract his choking reputation.
Zverev's new girlfriend Caroline Daur won the Australian Open off the court
Despite the utter disappointment in the Alcaraz match, Sascha Zverev won off the court breaking out his new relationship with fashion influencer and model Caroline Daur, 30.
The German beauty was the breakout star of the tennis WAGs circuit, causing more of a stir than the usual queen of the players box, Morgan Riddle.
Daur had been channeling her inner Wimbledon throughout the Australian Open by consistently wearing all-white outfits, and in her final goodbye to Melbourne, it was a final all-white stunner in a spaghetti-strap top and matching pants, sharing it in a Instagram carousel photo dump with a sad face-card given how it ended.
Needless to say it was a fantastic breakout performance for both Zverev and his new girlfriend, so let's see if their hot streak continues at the final three majors, with hopefully Sascha finally able to break through with his first Grand Slam victory.
And for the record, if you scroll through Daur's photo dump, you'll see some amazing looks that are other colors besides white.
