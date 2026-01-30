Alexander Zverev Took Issue With Carlos Alcaraz Being Awarded Controversial Timeout

Carlos Alcaraz appeared to be on his way to a rather smooth victory over Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday before suffering some discomfort in his upper right leg. Alcaraz, who had taken the first two sets and led 5-4 in the third, was awarded a timeout to deal with the issue—a decision his opponent did not believe was appropriate.

"He has cramps," Zverev told a supervisor during the three-minute break in which trainers worked on Alacaraz. "This is absolute b------. That is unbelievable. You can not be serious. You protect both of them. It's unbelievable."

Tournament rules allow timeouts for injuries but not muscle cramps.

Zverev would rally to take the set and then the next one, but Alcaraz prevailed in the fifth, keeping his quest for the Career Grand Slam alive. He'll now move on to the finals to take on the winner of Jannik Sinner-Novak Djokovic.

Though he was intense in the moment, Zverev did not want to dwell on the incident after the match.

“To be honest, I don’t want to talk about this right now, because I think this is one of the best battles there ever was in Australia,” he said. “It doesn’t deserve to be the topic now.”

