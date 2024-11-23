Gabby Thomas 'out-of-shape' looks absolutely shredded after Week 1 of training
Gabby Thomas has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. At 27 years old she’s still in her prime and showed she can can get in shape quickly after a crazy offseason.
Thomas won three gold medals at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, and then really enjoyed her “offseason.” Between her epic vacation meals with boyfriend Spencer McManes in the Maldives in which she showed a rare glimpse of her personal life, her high-calorie bomb cheat day sweet treats, and her spicy Nashville hot chicken challenge, she still even lost weight because she wasn’t training her muscles.
Thomas did slay her fits as well while away from the track like this head-to-toe look while she was a reporter for Vogue. She even went on ESPN’s College GameDay in Austin, Texas, and showed off her legs in Daisy Dukes, then posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a stunning peach bathing suit.
RELATED: The shocking farthest distance Gabby Thomas runs
Earlier this week, Gabby returned to the track to train after zero sprinting in her offseason. She showed off a video in slo-mo being super fatigued on Day 1 like she was out of shape. Fast forward a few days later and Thomas shared her progress after ans said “Week 1 ✔️,” while looking absolutely shredded.
RELATED: 52-year-old Dwayne Johnson is insanely jacked in ‘Moana’ leaked photo
Wow, those are some insane abs. She definitely looks ready to compete again.
Only an Olympic champ like Thomas can get those abs like that in a week after her busy and indulgent offseason.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit
Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip