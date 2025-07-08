The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry stuns in ‘Guava Girl Summer’ minidress for beach photos without Steph

The wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar rocks the ultimate summer fit in a tropical location.

Matt Ryan

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.
Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ayesha Curry arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ayesha Curry and her husband Stephen Curry have been crushing summer together, but her latest fit without him may be the highlight of it all.

Ayesha, 35, and the Golden State Warriors superstar Steph, 37, have been spending his NBA offseason with hangouts like their Napa, California, trip where he went fan-boy at a Benson Boone concert and where Ayesha crushed him in a cowboy look. The couple was then spotted on a beach together with a shirtless Steph flexing next to his wife.

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Steph Curry is solo dad with baby Cai rocking Warriors colors at NBA Summer League

Since then, it’s been all about the whole family with pictures all together like daughter Riley, now 12, almost as tall as her NBA dad, while Ayesha showed off baby Cai having water fun over the Fourth of July weekend in a heart-melting photo with Steph in summer dad mode.

Ayesha then turned her focus to a business project with her Sweet July skincare company with the launch of her Guava Girl Summer lip treatment, but made the announcement while rocking a stunning green minidress in a tropical beach setting, and even enjoying a cocktail (scroll through).

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha flexes bright-green bikini with sunglasses to match

Steph and Ayesha have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011. They have four kids with Riley, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Cai now 1.

While Steph is enjoying his offseason from the NBA, his wife is winning the summer with her latest fit hit of many.

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

