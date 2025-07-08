Ayesha Curry stuns in ‘Guava Girl Summer’ minidress for beach photos without Steph
Ayesha Curry and her husband Stephen Curry have been crushing summer together, but her latest fit without him may be the highlight of it all.
Ayesha, 35, and the Golden State Warriors superstar Steph, 37, have been spending his NBA offseason with hangouts like their Napa, California, trip where he went fan-boy at a Benson Boone concert and where Ayesha crushed him in a cowboy look. The couple was then spotted on a beach together with a shirtless Steph flexing next to his wife.
RELATED: Steph Curry is solo dad with baby Cai rocking Warriors colors at NBA Summer League
Since then, it’s been all about the whole family with pictures all together like daughter Riley, now 12, almost as tall as her NBA dad, while Ayesha showed off baby Cai having water fun over the Fourth of July weekend in a heart-melting photo with Steph in summer dad mode.
Ayesha then turned her focus to a business project with her Sweet July skincare company with the launch of her Guava Girl Summer lip treatment, but made the announcement while rocking a stunning green minidress in a tropical beach setting, and even enjoying a cocktail (scroll through).
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha flexes bright-green bikini with sunglasses to match
Steph and Ayesha have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011. They have four kids with Riley, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and Cai now 1.
While Steph is enjoying his offseason from the NBA, his wife is winning the summer with her latest fit hit of many.
