Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha flexes bright-green bikini with sunglasses to match

The wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar has some fun on the beach without her man.

Ayesha Curry attends Austism Speaks to Los Angeles Celebrity Chef Gala in Santa Monica.
Ayesha Curry attends Austism Speaks to Los Angeles Celebrity Chef Gala in Santa Monica. / IMAGO

Ayesha Curry already dropped one eye-catching look on Tuesday with a dramatic new hairdo, and now also posted head-turning photos in a bright-green bikini with shades and nails to match while on the beach.

The wife of Golden State Warriors superstar has been enjoying the outdoors recently hitting up a Benson Boone concert where she crushed Steph in a cowboy fit, and then on another beach with her husband where he went shirtless and flexed next to her. She also just got her golf game on with the help of Coach Curry.

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha on the golf course / @ayeshacurry/Instagram

Ayesha’s been busy with the four kids lately as well with baby Cai’s 1st birthday where she showed off Steph in adorable dad mode, and taking Riley, 12, who is almost as tall as dad now, to play volleyball.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares adorable Steph tribute as dad with baby Cai stealing show

Finally, she took some time for herself to hang out with a friend where she posted, “🌴Adventures with my bestie since 1990.” She then dropped some amazing shots in her green beachwear.

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Ayesha Curry’s fit disappears in crazy background posing without Steph at wine event

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram
Ayesha Curry and friend
Ayesha Curry and friend / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Ayesha is definitely flexing the summer beach body, too.

She’s 35 years old, so that means the friend she’s with has known her for her entire life. She’s known Steph since they were teenagers back in North Carolina, so this is her original bestie.

It’s good to see Ayesha getting some time away from Steph and the kids and getting some sun — even if she wants more of it.

Ayesha Curry
Ayesah Curry/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

