Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha flexes bright-green bikini with sunglasses to match
Ayesha Curry already dropped one eye-catching look on Tuesday with a dramatic new hairdo, and now also posted head-turning photos in a bright-green bikini with shades and nails to match while on the beach.
The wife of Golden State Warriors superstar has been enjoying the outdoors recently hitting up a Benson Boone concert where she crushed Steph in a cowboy fit, and then on another beach with her husband where he went shirtless and flexed next to her. She also just got her golf game on with the help of Coach Curry.
Ayesha’s been busy with the four kids lately as well with baby Cai’s 1st birthday where she showed off Steph in adorable dad mode, and taking Riley, 12, who is almost as tall as dad now, to play volleyball.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares adorable Steph tribute as dad with baby Cai stealing show
Finally, she took some time for herself to hang out with a friend where she posted, “🌴Adventures with my bestie since 1990.” She then dropped some amazing shots in her green beachwear.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry’s fit disappears in crazy background posing without Steph at wine event
Ayesha is definitely flexing the summer beach body, too.
She’s 35 years old, so that means the friend she’s with has known her for her entire life. She’s known Steph since they were teenagers back in North Carolina, so this is her original bestie.
It’s good to see Ayesha getting some time away from Steph and the kids and getting some sun — even if she wants more of it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri