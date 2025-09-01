The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd rocks tank top at US Open enjoying cocktail with UConn teammate

The college basketball star enjoys some tennis with another Huskies player.

Matt Ryan

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd has certainly been enjoying her summer. Her latest stop: The US Open.

The UConn Huskies star who won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award while helping to lead the team to its first national championship since 2016 just got back from China where she was part of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry’s camp. She not only shared a special moment with Steph on the court, but even had a very spicy dinner with him.

She’s usually spotted at girlfriend Paige Bueckers’ games as well when she has time like the one in Phoenix where they were holding hands, or at the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis where they hard launched their relationship and the 22-year-old Fudd turned heads with her game-day fit.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd
Bueckers and Fudd after going official. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

While the Dallas Wings star Bueckers traveled to Minnesota for a Labor Day game, Fudd hung out with Huskies teammate KK Arnold — whose she’s done some viral TikTok dances with like their “baddies” one — for some tennis in New York. She wrote, “We made it 😊” while enjoying the US Open signature drink, the Honey Deuce.

Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

Those look tasty on a hot summer day. The cocktail is made with fresh lemonade, Grey Goose vodka, raspberry liqueur, while garnished with three honeydew melon balls that resemble tennis balls.

It’s good to see Fudd having some fun away from any basketball court.

Azzi Fudd
Icon Sportswire

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

