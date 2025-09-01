Azzi Fudd rocks tank top at US Open enjoying cocktail with UConn teammate
Azzi Fudd has certainly been enjoying her summer. Her latest stop: The US Open.
The UConn Huskies star who won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award while helping to lead the team to its first national championship since 2016 just got back from China where she was part of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry’s camp. She not only shared a special moment with Steph on the court, but even had a very spicy dinner with him.
She’s usually spotted at girlfriend Paige Bueckers’ games as well when she has time like the one in Phoenix where they were holding hands, or at the WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis where they hard launched their relationship and the 22-year-old Fudd turned heads with her game-day fit.
While the Dallas Wings star Bueckers traveled to Minnesota for a Labor Day game, Fudd hung out with Huskies teammate KK Arnold — whose she’s done some viral TikTok dances with like their “baddies” one — for some tennis in New York. She wrote, “We made it 😊” while enjoying the US Open signature drink, the Honey Deuce.
Those look tasty on a hot summer day. The cocktail is made with fresh lemonade, Grey Goose vodka, raspberry liqueur, while garnished with three honeydew melon balls that resemble tennis balls.
It’s good to see Fudd having some fun away from any basketball court.
