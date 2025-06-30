Azzi Fudd slays ‘baddies’ dance video in crop top with UConn Huskies teammates
Azzi Fudd continues to dance with her UConn Huskies teammates. While her dance partner Paige Bueckers has moved onto the WNBA, she’s found plenty of help with the current team.
Fudd, 22, went viral for her “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post while posing with the Dallas Wings No. 1 overall pick in her jersey, and then betraying her with another team’s jersey all in good fun.
Last season, Bueckers and Fudd were inseparable and seen in many TikToks dancing and having fun together.
Without Bueckers around, Fudd recruited a freshman for one fun dance, and then flexed her muscles with KK Arnold in another.
She then brought on Arnold again a couple more teammates in Kayleigh Heckel and Serah Williams for her latest TikTok hit. She wrote, “😎 TikTok with the gang @KK Arnold ✨💫 @K9 @Serah #fyp #baddies #gang #wbb #uconn #slay
They definitely had some fun.
Fudd then took the fun to a cruise with her parents where she showed off a stunning pink bikini, and then got her surf on. All that dancing paid off with her balance.
