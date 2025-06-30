The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd slays ‘baddies’ dance video in crop top with UConn Huskies teammates

The basketball star has some fun with her current teammates after her big “girlfriend” reveal with Paige Bueckers.

Matt Ryan

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) brings the ball down the court during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Tampa.
UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) brings the ball down the court during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Tampa. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Azzi Fudd continues to dance with her UConn Huskies teammates. While her dance partner Paige Bueckers has moved onto the WNBA, she’s found plenty of help with the current team.

Fudd, 22, went viral for her “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post while posing with the Dallas Wings No. 1 overall pick in her jersey, and then betraying her with another team’s jersey all in good fun.

Last season, Bueckers and Fudd were inseparable and seen in many TikToks dancing and having fun together.

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, UConn women's basketball
UConn women's basketball/Instagram

Without Bueckers around, Fudd recruited a freshman for one fun dance, and then flexed her muscles with KK Arnold in another.

She then brought on Arnold again a couple more teammates in Kayleigh Heckel and Serah Williams for her latest TikTok hit. She wrote, “😎 TikTok with the gang @KK Arnold ✨💫 @K9 @Serah #fyp #baddies #gang #wbb #uconn #slay

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/TikTok
Azzi Fudd and teammates
Azzi Fudd/TikTok
UConn Huskies
Azzi Fudd/TikTok

They definitely had some fun.

Fudd then took the fun to a cruise with her parents where she showed off a stunning pink bikini, and then got her surf on. All that dancing paid off with her balance.

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

