UConn’s Azzi Fudd reveals how she ‘really disappointed’ girlfriend Paige Bueckers
Azzi Fudd and her former UConn Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers made a splash this summer when they went official as a couple. Now, Fudd is revealing more in her new podcast called “Fudd Around and Find Out.”
Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, 23, helped the Huskies win the school’s first national championship since 2016, and they’ve been inseparable on and off the court.
We saw Fudd at Bueckers’ WNBA draft night with a stunning glam makeover, and then at the after-party in a shiny black cocktail dress celebrating Bueckers’ selection to the Dallas Wings. She’s also been at games and was seen holding hands at one, and then in an adorable T-shirt professing her love for the Wings All-Star rookie. Not to mention, the All-Star break where Bueckers couldn’t get enough of her girlfriend’s fit.
Fudd has been getting a lot of love including her hometown MLB team the Washington Nationals where she threw out a first pitch recently — while crushing a crop-top and jean shorts fit of course.
She made a good effort with the ball right on line. She said on her podcast, however, there’s another “real” video angle of it being a bad pitch that Bueckers saw and was “really disappointed” but told her, “‘You know, at least you’re pretty.’”
Bueckers originally rated it an 8 out of 10. What would it be after seeing that other video?
Hey, that’s true love: Honesty and making sure your partner feels special.
