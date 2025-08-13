Lynx Clinch WNBA's First Playoff Spot Thanks to Brutal Fever Loss
The Lynx fell just a game shy of capturing the franchise's fifth WNBA title in 2024, falling to the Liberty in the WNBA Finals 3–2. Minnesota hasn't lacked for motivation this summer.
At 27-5, the Lynx have the WNBA's best record by six games in the loss column, ahead of defending champion New York and the upstart Dream (20–11). Minnesota was off on Tuesday night, but the league's results were still a cause for celebration. The Lynx entered the day with the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with a loss by either the Fever to the Wings or the Sparks to the Liberty.
Indiana attempted to keep Minnesota waiting for at least a night, coming back from down 17, but an ugly final sequence allowed Dallas to hold on for the 81–80 win, officially putting the Lynx into the postseason.
The honor is well deserved for a Minnesota squad that has dominated throughout the season. Even with the recent injury to MVP favorite Napheesa Collier, the Lynx have impressed, after taking down New York on the road, 83–71 on Sunday.
A lengthy mid-year break has come at an opportune time for the first-place squad, and they won't be back in action until Saturday, when they will face New York once again—this time at home at the Target Center.