Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson flaunts skimpy Chiefs-red dress in funny timing
Did Jordon Hudson try to steal the spotlight away from the Kansas City Chiefs?
In most likely just ironic timing, North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach and six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend posted a provocative Chiefs-red beauty pageant gown as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were battling Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in another AFC Championship Game instant classic.
RELATED: 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Bill Belichick
Last year's Miss Maine's first runner-up seems intent on grabbing the crown this year, making the rounds all weekend with other beauty queens. After attending the North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball game yesterday with Mass Massachusetts in smoking knee-high white boots, it was back to New England to hang out with Miss Connecticut and Miss Connecticut Teen USA.
Hudson channeled her inner genie in a skin-showing stunner beside Miss Vermont, who she didn't mention in her caption for whatever reason on her Instagram post.
RELATED: Jordon Hudson slays in UNC Carolina blue ‘pitch’ fit that is stunningly perfect
Her boyfriend, 72-year-old Belichick presumably was watching as KC, and more importantly, head coach Andy Reid, 66, is charging hard after his GOAT crown with a possible three-peat and a fourth Super Bowl, which would only put the offensive genius two behind the former Patriots legend.
It seems Belichick is now winning in other ways.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single
LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?
Sneak peek: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden
NIL offer?: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer
Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game