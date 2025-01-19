Bills Central

Updated Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens gameday weather report

The matchup everyone wants to see is here. What are the expected weather and playing conditions

Chris Pirrone

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott leaves the field after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East title at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott leaves the field after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East title at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will meet this evening in Orchard Park, New York for the right to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a highly anticipated playoff matchup, which features the top two offenses in the AFC and a matchup of the two top MVP hopefuls in quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

buffalo bills snow
Bills quarterback Josh Allen waits for a receiver to get open during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs beat the Houston Texans yesterday 23-14 and have home field advantage secured via the 15-2 record and number one seed in the AFC.

What time is the Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens game?

  • Date: Sunday, Janudary 19, 2024
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Place: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park N.Y.
  • Odds: The Ravens are favorited by -1.5 with an over/under of 51.5 points

Updated Gametime Weather

The weather forecast has slightly improved for tonight's game, with initial predictions of near zero degree temperatures, wind and snow.

The latest weather update is temperatures in the mid-teens, dropping to the low teens in the second half of the game. The winds are not expected to be a significant factor and snow fall is possible but is expected to be light with minimal snow accumulation during the game.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has proven to be a cold weather player with an excellent record in wintry conditions. One of the the best games of Allen's career was in a frigid seven degree AFC wild-card game against the New England Patriots in January 2022, when Allen played lights out. The wind chill made it feel like minus-4 Fahrenheit. In a near perfect outing, Allen went 21 of 25 with 308 yards and five touchdowns.


The Bills seem reasonably healthy and ready for tonight's matchup.

