Brittany Mahomes’ close-up photos six days after giving birth are hard to believe
Brittany Mahomes stunned by showing up to watch husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs win the divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans just six days after giving birth to the couple’s third child. Photos of her before the game are even more stunning.
The 29-year-old Brittany and Patrick announced the birth of baby Golden Raye on January 12 in the most adorable social media post. They also have daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick Lavon “Bronze”, 2.
Brittany then showed up and showed out at the game on January 18, wowing in her custom Patrick Mahomes jacket with her “girlies” in the suite after sharing a heartfelt pregame kiss with the quarterback.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, new mom Brittany’s adorable moment with kids after Chiefs win
Brittany got ready for the game with her glam team and her “Golden Era” started with a close-up look before she headed to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium shared by her stylist on Instagram. Here are the first public photos of her postpartum and they are hard to believe how spectacular she looks.
RELATED: Andy Reid’s adorable baby Golden moment with Patrick Mahomes, Brittany’s daughter
The post is captioned by her stylist Laurabeth Cabott, “@brittanylynne serving mother and wife of the year. No days off for our queen ❤️🔥💅🏼😮💨.”
Brittany also posted the look on her IG and said, “Bringing me back to life and making me feel human again😂,” and added, “Love yall🥹.”
It’s amazing to see her back on the grind so soon.
The Chiefs are at home for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills where Brittany will no doubt not be taking that day off either.
