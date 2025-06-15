Brittany Mahomes shares adorable new photos of baby Golden, kids to honor dad Patrick
Patrick Mahomes is celebrating his first Father’s Day with five-month old baby Golden, and his two older kids Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2. His wife Brittany shared sweet photos of dad with them, along with an endearing message for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.
The couple welcomed its third child in January, and just recently shared the first full photos of Golden’s face after teasing her in other adorable ones like the family all together on Easter, as well as this one at Patrick’s celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas.
Patrick and Brittany, both 29, were high school sweethearts in Texas, but didn’t tie the knot until 2022.
They’ve shared some awesome family moments recently like their theme park trip where Bronze had a rollercoaster meltdown and Sterling gave a Disney Princess a mean girl look while dad wore some elite shorts, or when they put the kids through a homemade obstacle course with Patrick coaching them.
On Father’s Day Sunday, Brittany shared more photos of Patrick with baby Golden along with Sterling and Bronze. She also included this sweet message for him:
”Happy Father's Day to our rock! The most incredible, loyal most fun dad everrrrrr! The way you love us is unmatched! You never let a day go by without letting these kids know how special they are! We love you 🤍“
You can see all the photos she shared on her Instagram post.
Patrick also reacted to the post:
That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. Happy Father’s Day to Patrick Mahomes and all the dads out there.
