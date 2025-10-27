Arrowhead Report

Chiefs-Commanders Live Game Thread

Kansas City Chiefs host Washington Commanders in Monday night battle.

Zak Gilbert

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT (8:15 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.

Patrick Mahomes has faced Kliff Kingsbury once. He’s faced the Commanders franchise once. Now, he plays his first game against Washington with his former college coach.

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

And Kingsbury, who’s probably known Mahomes longer than any active NFL coach, likely has one charge for his unit on Monday: Score plenty of points.

That’s because Mahomes completely dominated both aforementioned games. In 2021, he led the Chiefs to a 31-13 road win over what was then known as the Washington Football Club. A year later, in his first meeting against Kingsbury (then head coach at Arizona), the quarterback ungraciously beat him 44-21.

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles from Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In those two games, one against Kingsbury and one against Washington, Mahomes combined for a 116.3 passer rating (62 of 86, 757 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions).

He’ll get another opportunity against Kingsbury on Monday night, but first…

To help in last-minute preparations, check out the weekly Starting 11 game preview and Broadcast Boards.

Nov 26, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and quarterback Alex Smith (11) study tablets on the bench during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A few appetizers

  • Andy Reid’s initial draft choice as head coach of the Chiefs was actually the No. 1 overall pick. It was tackle Eric Fisher in 2013, and he’ll be back in Kansas City Monday as the drum honoree. In eight seasons anchoring the Kansas City line, Fisher earned two Pro Bowl nods and started 113 games, helping the Chiefs to a Super Bowl 54 title.
Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins with offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
  • While the Chiefs are in a five-week stretch with just one road trip, they won’t be in town again before Veteran’s Day. So, Monday’s game will include several initiatives to honor our nation’s heroes.
  • Retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant Robert Carter will perform the Star Spangled Banner.
Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; General overall view of Arrowhead Stadium with a United States flag on the field during the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • And at halftime, Sofronio Vasquez will perform America the Beautiful. The season 26 winner of The Voice, Vasquez will be joined by 50 season-ticket members in a patriotic tribute.
  • And before the game, in partnership with the United States Marines, the Chiefs will welcome Toys for Tots for a 59th season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans attending the game are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0-16 at one of the 10 donation boxes prominent at entry gates. All donations go directly to Kansas City families facing financial adversity during the holidays.
A marine waves to the crowd from the Toys For Tots float makes it snow during the Athens Downtown Parade of Lights on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. The cold and wind could not stop locals from coming out and packing the streets for the parade. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

