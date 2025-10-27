Chiefs-Commanders Live Game Thread
Patrick Mahomes has faced Kliff Kingsbury once. He’s faced the Commanders franchise once. Now, he plays his first game against Washington with his former college coach.
And Kingsbury, who’s probably known Mahomes longer than any active NFL coach, likely has one charge for his unit on Monday: Score plenty of points.
That’s because Mahomes completely dominated both aforementioned games. In 2021, he led the Chiefs to a 31-13 road win over what was then known as the Washington Football Club. A year later, in his first meeting against Kingsbury (then head coach at Arizona), the quarterback ungraciously beat him 44-21.
In those two games, one against Kingsbury and one against Washington, Mahomes combined for a 116.3 passer rating (62 of 86, 757 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions).
He’ll get another opportunity against Kingsbury on Monday night, but first…
To help in last-minute preparations, check out the weekly Starting 11 game preview and Broadcast Boards.
A few appetizers
- Andy Reid’s initial draft choice as head coach of the Chiefs was actually the No. 1 overall pick. It was tackle Eric Fisher in 2013, and he’ll be back in Kansas City Monday as the drum honoree. In eight seasons anchoring the Kansas City line, Fisher earned two Pro Bowl nods and started 113 games, helping the Chiefs to a Super Bowl 54 title.
- While the Chiefs are in a five-week stretch with just one road trip, they won’t be in town again before Veteran’s Day. So, Monday’s game will include several initiatives to honor our nation’s heroes.
- Retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant Robert Carter will perform the Star Spangled Banner.
- And at halftime, Sofronio Vasquez will perform America the Beautiful. The season 26 winner of The Voice, Vasquez will be joined by 50 season-ticket members in a patriotic tribute.
- And before the game, in partnership with the United States Marines, the Chiefs will welcome Toys for Tots for a 59th season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans attending the game are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0-16 at one of the 10 donation boxes prominent at entry gates. All donations go directly to Kansas City families facing financial adversity during the holidays.
