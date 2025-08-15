Browns Quarterback Predicted to Request a Trade After Training Camp Woes
It took several weeks, but the Cleveland Browns' quarterback rotation is finally starting to take shape ahead of their preseason Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the offseason, they brought in four different candidates to compete for Deshaun Watson's vacated QB1 spot, as the former starter is set to be out for the entire 2025 season after rupturing his Achilles twice last year.
Between free agent addition Joe Flacco, trade acquisition Kenny Pickett, and draft picks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, there was no telling what the Browns' quarterback rotation would look like come season kickoff. Of that group, Flacco and Pickett were deemed the most likely Week 1 starters, due to their NFL experience.
As Cleveland has progressed through training camp and the preseason, though, Pickett's stock has fallen significantly. He hasn't been able to separate himself from the crowd in practices and also suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of their first exhibition against the Carolina Panthers and will keep him on the sidelines for their second clash against the Eagles, too. Considering the ground he's already lost, he might be out of the running to be the Browns' Week 1 starter. He might not even be their QB2 by then.
Kenny Pickett could find a better opportunity if he's traded from the Cleveland Browns
With Shedeur Sanders consistently impressing in his training camp and preseason opportunities so far, and the Cleveland Browns coaching staff investing heavily into third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett could land at the bottom of the franchise's developmental totem pole.
Joe Flacco is already in the building to serve as the veteran presence, de facto starter, and mentor to the young gunslingers. That could put Pickett into career limbo if he can't win the starting job for the Browns. With his lingering hamstring injury, it might be better for him to start thinking about his next team. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay predicts that the former 20th-overall pick will request a trade away from Cleveland:
"Considering Pickett had expectations of competing for a starting role following the trade that landed him in Cleveland — and had a clear path to becoming the Browns' QB1 before Flacco was signed and the two rookies were drafted — it's reasonable to believe the fourth-year passer might seek another fresh start before the end of training camp."
Kay also named two potential suitors for Pickett's services: the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts:
"With injuries to the likes of Anthony Richardson and Matthew Stafford opening up opportunities around the league, teams desperate for a passer with starting experience might be willing to roll the dice on Pickett's upside."
Pickett is on the last year of his current contract, although the Browns do currently have a team option for a fifth year. Trading him now would be a way to recuperate the value they lost to acquire him initially, as well as soften their questionable decision to take two different quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.