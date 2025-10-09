3 Huge Predictions For Eagles Vs. Giants - Including Final Score Projection
The Philadelphia Eagles surged out to a 4-0 start to the year before they were upset by the Denver Broncos in Week 5. The Eagles seemed to have the game in their hands for most of the contest, but the Broncos remained relentless and stole the win from Philadelphia.
Now the Eagles face a short turnaround, as they matchup with the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
Philadelphia has had its fair share of drama this season, but all eyes are on the Giants in Week 6.
Here are three big predictions for Thursday night's game:
Prediction: Eagles record five-plus sacks on Jaxson Dart
The Eagles have struggled to get pressure on the quarterback this year. They haven't been able to disrupt timing or secure sacks, but the Giants offensive line has struggled.
Jaxson Dart has made two starts and been sacked six times. The Eagles could be willing to pin their ears back in an attempt to get pressure on Dart early on.
While it's a bold number to predict, it wouldn't surprise me to see the Eagles sack Dart five times in Week 6.
Prediction: Saquon Barkley runs for 100 yards and a touchdown
Saquon Barkley was rather silent in Week 5, but the Eagles paid the cost of the coaching malpractice of not getting him more involved.
Expect to see Barkley at the front and center of the Eagles' offensive game plan this week, despite battling a sore knee all week in practice.
Opposing teams are running for 140 yards per game against the Giants this year and the Eagles have one of the best ground games in football. It looks to be the recipe for a big game from the league's top running back.
Final score prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 17
At the end of the day, this game shouldn't be too close.
The Eagles are the better team, and they should show it from start to finish. The Giants shouldn't hold a lead for any part of the game, unless it's a short-lived 3-0 lead to open the game.
Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles offense is going to be too much for the Giants to handle. While the Eagles defense hasn't been that dominant this year, the Giants shouldn't put up much of a fight.
