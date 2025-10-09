Jaxson Dart Talks Early Chemistry with Fellow Giants Rookie Teammate
The New York Giants certainly hope that early chemistry between quarterback and tight end is only the beginning.
Jaxson Dart has been responsible for four New York touchdowns since he took over the Giants' full-time starting reins.
All three of his aerial scores have gone to tight end Theo Johnson, who has established himself as a viable red-zone threat and a rare source of reliability for the opening stages of Dart's career, staged amidst yet another turbulent period in metropolitan football.
Giants' history may have unwittingly begun to change on the penultimate day of 2023 when Dart's Ole Miss Rebels did New Year's Six battle against Johnson and the Penn State Nittany Lions in Atlanta's Peach Bowl.
Dart stole the show to the tune of 379 yards and a score, but Johnson, who earned a goal-line grab from the arm of Drew Allar at the onset of the second quarter, left a lasting impression.
"I've been high on Theo since I really played against him in college," Dart said as the Giants prepared for a Thursday night clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I think, just as a player, as a competitor, you're able to see guys who do a lot of really good things, even if they're on a different team. So, I've known about him since college.
The Peach Bowl competitors have created a sweet sensation for Giants fans, who have long sought a consistent red zone target after they've spent a good bit of the new century getting burned by divisional rivals like Jason Witten, Chris Cooley, and Dallas Goedert.
No one, however, seems happier than Dart, who recalled Johnson's sterling combined effort upon his metropolitan arrival.
Johnson was perhaps more of a blocker in Happy Valley, but Dart realized that he could take advantage of such athletic prowess as he goes about rectifying the Giants' struggles in the red zone.
New York (1-4) still ranks dead-last in touchdown percentage but has improved to the tune of Dart's four tallies within the 20 in the last two weeks.
"What stood out initially was his combined numbers and just how athletic he was," Dart lauded.
"I was really excited coming in here to be able to be on the same field with him. He's been nothing but just hardworking and a guy who you can really trust out there on the field, so I look forward to continuing to develop our timing and our relationship with each other. I'm just excited to be able to play with him for a long time."
With his trio of touchdowns, Johnson is just the sixth Giants tight end to have at least three scores by Week 5 of a season and the first since Larry Donnell and Daniel Fells jointly accomplished the feat in 2014.
There's no doubt that Johnson can serve as a bit of a security blanket for Dart as the team moves forward, considering the plethora of injuries that have eaten away at the Giants' receiving corps: in addition to losing Malik Nabers for the season, New York will not have Darius Slayton on Thursday night due to a hamstring issue.
